PROTECTING BIRDLIFE: The local chapter of OzFish Unlimited would like to install bins for discarded fishing line at key locations around Ballina in a bid to protect local wildlife, like the pelicans.
News

Council trashes a plan to install bins for fishing line

Graham Broadhead
12th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
THE local chapter of the angler conservation group OzFish Unlimited has been knocked back in its plan to install bins for discarded fishing line in Ballina.

The project aimed to help protect wildlife from the risk of entanglement with discarded line and fishing tackle.

However, the council has received a State Government grant to install a Seabin at West Ballina to collect waste like fishing line from the water.

OzFish had been working on the plan to fund and install at least six purpose-built bins for fishers to dispose their unwanted fishing line for about six months.

Chair of the Richmond chapter of the group, John Larsson, said he was still hopeful the group could work with the council on the project.

Mr Larsson said anglers often cut line that had been damaged or tangled.

"It makes sense to be able to have some bins near boat ramps to discard that tangled line," he said.

Mr Larsson noted that Ballina was home to Australian Seabird Rescue.

That group was founded by the late Lance Ferris the "Pelican Man" who, in 1992, estimated more than one-third of the local pelican population at Ballina was hooked, entangled, crippled and suffering infection due to discarded fishing line and tackle.

However, a council spokeswoman said there was no evidence that the type of bin proposed by OzFish had resulted in improved outcomes at other locations.

"There are existing bins at a number of the proposed locations," the spokeswoman said.

"Where there are already bins, there was no evidence that a smaller tangle bin would be used over other larger bins."

There also were concerns the bins could attract other waste, along with the risk of hook and needle stick injuries, the spokeswoman said, and there wasn't a confirmed schedule for emptying the bins.

Meanwhile, the council, in conjunction with The Seabin Project, obtained a NSW Environment Protection Authority grant to install and service a waste-skimming Seabin near the boat ramp at the Boat Harbour, West Ballina.

The council spokeswoman said the data collected over the 18-month period of the grant would help council determine whether this is the preferred approach for managing discarded fishing line.

ballina shire council fishing lines hooked pelicans ozfish unlimited wildlife
Lismore Northern Star

