Council to vote on rural wedding, accommodation cabin proposal

The site of a proposed wedding ceremony venue and eight tourist cabins at Tuckombil.

The site of a proposed wedding ceremony venue and eight tourist cabins at Tuckombil.

BALLINA councillors will this week vote on a proposal for a rural wedding venue and accommodation cabins.

In a report that will go before Thursday’s ordinary meeting, Ballina Shire Council staff have recommended the development application, for 43 Tuckombil Lane at Tuckombil, be approved with a range of conditions.

The DA, lodged with the council in January, on seeks approval for the temporary use of the site for five years as a function centre for wedding ceremonies.

The proponent is also seeking approval for a staged development comprising eight holiday cabins and associated amenities, infrastructure and earthworks.

The $1.05 million proposal would see up to 20 wedding ceremonies a year, catering for a maximum of 120 people.

If approved, there would be extensions to an existing shed to be “utilised as a communal area”.

The site is currently zoned for primary production under the Ballina Local Environmental Plan.

After a public exhibition period, the proponent lodged an amended DA, relocating the ceremony site, including a 30m wide landscape buffer from the northern boundary, and moving carparking to the south of the communal building.

Wedding guests would only be allowed on site for two to three hours between 12pm and 5.30pm.

While drinks and canapes could be served to guests on site during bridal parties’ photo shoots, no wedding receptions would be held there.

The eight two-bedroom cabins proposed would be located south of an existing dwelling house.

The communal area will be “ancillary to the tourist and visitor accommodation” and according to the report, the proponent hopes to use this space for “paddock to plate” talks and demonstrations to guests.

Issues raised with the council include whether there would be plans to hold wedding receptions on-site (although this is not proposed), security and privacy for neighbouring properties, noise and traffic impacts and whether such a land use is permissible in the rural zoning.

One nearby resident, whose primary concern was the communal building, said she was worried her family’s privacy would be eroded if the DA was approved.

While staff have recommended the DA be approved, councillors will consider four options: to refuse it, to approve all aspects except the wedding ceremonies, to approve it as sought, or approve the DA but reduce the limited consent for weddings from five to three years.