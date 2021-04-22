Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Shire Council is considering paid parking for Lennox Head.
Ballina Shire Council is considering paid parking for Lennox Head.
News

Council to explore paid parking at Lennox Head

Javier Encalada
22nd Apr 2021 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ballina Shire council has agreed to discuss the idea of paid parking for Lennox Head.

In their regular monthly meeting, council agreed to request a report from staff on the alternatives on installation of paid parking in Lennox Head.

If paid parking was not deemed the right solution, the report will also look into smart sensors for improved parking management.

Any additional revenue generated by this would have to be used to assist in increased resources and increased capital infrastructure renewal within the shire.

A possible future policy will also have to contain a clause that exempts residents of Ballina Shire from payment.

The conversation was part of the discussion of the 2021/22 Operational Plan, and involved that council approved the exhibition of the draft schedule of fees and charges for 2021/22.

 

A woman tries to pay a parking meter wearing a mask and gloves in Melbourne. Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.
A woman tries to pay a parking meter wearing a mask and gloves in Melbourne. Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

 

Cr Eoin Johnston voted for the idea, saying the upcoming upgrades for Lennox Head for the next two years were an opportunity for this idea to be discussed now.

"I have reservations, of course," he said.

"It's fair, because they are going to rip up the whole of Lennox Head in the next couple for years.

"The earthworks are being done, the concrete is being moved, let's just have a report on it, whether it's paid parking or something about smart management (of parking).

"It's too late to rip up River St again (in Ballina), or Alstonville, but this place is being ripped up.

"Lennox is having exponential growth, I call it 'Byron Light', some people call it 'South Byron', it is very very popular.

"Sorry Lennox, you won't like being called that."

The idea was voted in by councillors David Wright, Eoin Johnston, Stephen McCarthy, Nathan Willis and Ben Smith.

Councillors Phillip Meehan, Jeff Johnson, Keith Williams and Sharon Cadwallader voted against it.

Councillor Sharon Parry was absent.

ballina shire council lennox head northern rivers council news paid parking
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Netflix releases statement amid Byron Baes backlash

        Premium Content Netflix releases statement amid Byron Baes backlash

        News The streaming service says its influencer-based reality show will touch on the “very human need to be loved”.

        Exciting new digital future for Ballina Shire Advocate

        Exciting new digital future for Ballina Shire Advocate

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times

        Bluesfest’s exclusive ‘festival of the decade’ honour

        Premium Content Bluesfest’s exclusive ‘festival of the decade’ honour

        News The festival director said the honour was one of the best things that had happened...

        The prominent group that didn’t protest Byron Baes, and why

        Premium Content The prominent group that didn’t protest Byron Baes, and why

        News They have taken a stand on issues in the past, but opted out of the event that...