Council plans to upgrade a busy Ballina roundabout

ANYONE driving into Ballina from Lennox Head or East Ballina via Angels Beach Dr will know how busy the roundabout at the Bangalow Rd intersection can get.

Ballina Shire Council has plans to upgrade the intersection and is asking the community for feedback on the plan.

Ballina Shire Council development engineer, Patrick Knight, said the proposed works will include extending the dual entry and exit lanes surrounding the Bangalow Road/Angels Beach Drive roundabout to improve safety, congestion and through-traffic flow.

"The design also proposes a range of other works that will improve traffic flow and help cater for future traffic demands," he said.

WORKS PLANNED: Bangalow Road/Angels Beach Drive roundabout set for an upgrade.

The works include:

• Construction of dual lanes on Bangalow Rd between Kerr St and Angels Beach Dr (separated by a central concrete median);

• A new central median on Bangalow Rd will mean the Bangalow Rd/Clark St intersection will become left-in/left-out only (no right turns);

• Providing extended, median separated, dual lead-in/lead \-out lanes for the Bangalow Rd/Angels Beach Dr roundabout northwards on Angels Beach Dr (past Sheather St) and eastwards on Bangalow Rd (to near Moon Street);

• Extending Sheather St to intersect with Angels Beach Dr to provide a left-in/left-out intersection.

The concept plan is available on council's website and will be on public exhibition until June 5.

Submissions can be:

• Posted to Ballina Shire Council, PO Box 450, Ballina NSW 2478

• Emailed to council@ballina.nsw.gov.au

• Submitted online at ballina.nsw.gov.au/ExhibitionDocuments

Following feedback from the community, council will start on the final design and seek the relevant approvals.

Council anticipates construction will begin in the 2021/2022 or 2022/2023 financial years.

For more information, contact council on 1300 864 444 or visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.

