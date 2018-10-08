Council hopeful first rubber roundabout can be replicated

TRAFFIC FIRST: A rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights this week.

THE Tweed's first rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights and will act as a test model for future road infrastructure.

Tweed Shire Council installed the $25,000 roundabout at the intersection of Bilambil Rd, Scenic Dr, McAllisters Rd and Simpson Drive in just one day last week.

The council's roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said the new roundabout would would relieve residents' concerns about traffic safety.

"Council has received many representations from the community over the potential crash risk at the intersection due to the limited sight distance of vehicles coming up Bilambil Rd from the village," Mr Rose said.

"The roundabout will require all approaching traffic streams to give way at the intersection and only enter when it is safe to do so."

The council is hopeful the cost effective project will be able to be recreated in other parts of the shire.

Traditionally, it takes council months to build a concrete roundabout, similar to the roundabout at the intersection of Terranora Rd and Fraser Drive, Terranora.

These infrastructure projects can be costly, with the Terranora project costing the council $800,000 due to significant height and water issues during construction.

The effectiveness of the new rubber roundabout will be monitored.

Drivers will notice appropriate signage as they approach the intersection warning of changed traffic conditions.