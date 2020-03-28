Council goes against majority to favour new name for beach

NAME SUBMISSION: Ballina Shire Council decided it wants to call the riverside beach on the eastern side of the northern approach to Missingham Bridge in Ballina Gawandii Beach, using the Bundjalung name for dolphin.

KIOSK Beach was the most popular choice in the consultation to name the riverside beach on the eastern side of Missingham Bridge in Ballina, but council has decided to go with the Bundjalung word for dolphin.

However, the name Gawandii Beach isn’t set as Ballina Shire Council will now apply to the Geographical Names Board of NSW to name the stretch of sand at the northern approach to the bridge.

Locals who don’t like the choice can make objections to the Geographical Names Board.

The beach has been known informally as Kiosk beach as the now-demolished Shaws Bay kiosk once sat near the popular riverside swimming spot.

Of the 80 submissions made over a four-week period in August last year, 17 people chose Kiosk Beach.

Six people wanted to see an Aboriginal name, and a further six asked for the beach to be called Dolphin Beach.

All up, there were 62 name suggestions, including The Grassy Knoll.

A council briefing session in January this year reviewed the submissions.

Staff report the preferred outcome of that meeting was to have a connection between Dolphin Beach and an Aboriginal name.

It was reported this outcome “is further supported by the Geographical Names Board of NSW

place naming policy, which dictates that Aboriginal place names are preferred for the name of any place that does not have an assigned geographical name.”

JALI Aboriginal Land Council provided written endorsement for the use of Gawandii Beach.