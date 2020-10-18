Menu
People wearing masks in Brisbane. Covid traces have been found in local wastewater.
News

Alarming sign virus still in Qld

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
18th Oct 2020 7:18 AM
Coronavirus traces in Queensland sewage could be "flashing red lights" warning of undetected COVID-19 cases across the state, one of the state's top virologists has revealed.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young yesterday confirmed virus fragments had been detected in sewage water in Wynnum, Sandgate and Maroochydore, despite the state recording no new cases of coronavirus.

It follows other virus fragments found in wastewater at North Bundaberg, Townsville, Airlie Beach, Goodna, Fraser Coast and Cannonvale.

Virologist Ian Mackay said the positive tests were "a flashing red light" that could indicate undiagnosed COVID cases and should prompt further testing.

"We don't know whether a positive means 10 people must be shedding or 100 people or one person," he said.

"If it's just ticking along in the community causing mild, mild, mild, case after case after case then how do you find it."

Announcing the results yesterday, Dr Young said the exact ramifications of the wastewater fragments remained uncertain, but urged anyone in Wynnum, Sandgate or the Sunshine Coast with any symptoms at all to get tested immediately.

When asked whether the fragments would impact restrictions, Dr Young said the cases were not a cause for panic.

"We've got to remember these positive tests are not people, they're in sewerage," she said.

"It's probably someone who's had a confirmed case who has recovered and is still shedding virus."

