Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cotton On closes its stores amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Supplied
Cotton On closes its stores amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Supplied
Business

Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

by Staff writers
28th Mar 2020 10:58 AM

Iconic Aussie brand Cotton On has made the decision to close their doors nationwide.

"From 5pm Sunday 29 March, all our AUS stores will be temporarily closed," the brand notified customers via social media.

"We want to say a huge thank you to our retail teams who have continued to amaze us with their hard work during this tough time. And to our customers, thank you for your support."

 

Customers will still be able to shop all brands 24/7 online.

More to come.

Originally published as Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cotton on employment jobs shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councils urged to defer rates to ease financial strain

        premium_icon Councils urged to defer rates to ease financial strain

        News MEMBER for Ballina calls on Northern Rivers councils to defer rates to lessen financial strain.

        Facility ready to quarantine 1700 COVID-19 victims

        premium_icon Facility ready to quarantine 1700 COVID-19 victims

        News Brand new and highly secure, this state-of-the art facility with its own medical...

        Airports hit hard as virus restrictions force slashing of flights

        premium_icon Airports hit hard as virus restrictions force slashing of...

        News COVID-19 costing airports around the nation more than half a billion dollars.

        Coastal path campaigner backs firm move by council

        premium_icon Coastal path campaigner backs firm move by council

        News A CHANGE in plan will see a section of the long-awaited path made from consolidated...