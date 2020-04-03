Menu
A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.
NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

3rd Apr 2020 4:57 PM
THERE are now 45 coronavirus patients in Northern NSW, according to the region's health boss.

Wayne Jones said there was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

"Of the NNSWLHD cases, four COVID-19 patients have been hospitalised," he said.

"The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

"If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly."

There are now 2389 cases of coronavirus in NSW.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday there were 91 new cases, and she was "pleased" to see a sustained reduction "in the presence of reasonably high testing rates".

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant 336 cases were locally acquired infection, "where we're not sure of the source of the infection and investigations are ongoing in order to establish links between those cases".

She said in the lead-up to the Easter holidays, when traditionally more people would move around, it was important to only leave the house if it was essential. 

"It is very important that we continue to suppress and do all we can to control the community transmission and I ask the community to assist us by heeding the warnings about only essential travel," she said.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.

Lismore Northern Star

