Health

Coronavirus special newsletter: stories you need to know

Mark Furler
by
17th Mar 2020 12:31 PM

 

ANGRY shoppers are abusing young staff members to vent their fury over shelves being fleeced across New South Wales.

Shoppers are not just stockpiling toilet paper now ‒ many other aisles are looking bare within hours of stores opening.

One store operator said while most people were courteous, a number of shoppers had been flagrantly rude to his staff amid coronavirus panic buying.

Across regional areas, NSW police have been on patrol to ensure elderly people can get their groceries in the new early time zone.

Retail giants have also introduced more restrictions on what people can buy.

Meanwhile, experts have given good advice on what you really need to stock up on during a pandemic.

Across NSW, local councils are bringing in pandemic response teams.

In Grafton, the local council is urging customers to stay away from council facilities if they are unwell and instead do business over the phone or online.

Coffs Harbour City Council has set up an internal team to coordinate its approach to Covid-19.

It comes as the region, like many others, is being hit by a string of major event cancellations.

Meanwhile, organisers of the huge Splendour in the Grass event have made a decision on when it should be held.

