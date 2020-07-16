Menu
Coronavirus patient was on flight from Melbourne to Ballina

Rebecca Lollback
by
16th Jul 2020 11:22 AM

NSW Health has confirmed that a traveller who flew from Victoria to Ballina on Sunday, July 12 has tested positive to coronavirus.

"The person was wearing a surgical mask and was self-isolating," NSW's Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

"We're doing contact tracing in relation to that Jetstar flight, JQ466.

"The individual was screened on arriving in Ballina airport and as I said, since arriving, they were in the 14-day self-isolation and any potential close contacts are being followed up."

This is the first new COVID-19 case in the Northern NSW Local Health District in almost 80 days.

The flight, JQ466, was the very last flight allowed to land in Ballina from Melbourne.

More to come.

