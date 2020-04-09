Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO VISITORS: Byron Shire beaches are a good example of the lack of tourists in the area.
NO VISITORS: Byron Shire beaches are a good example of the lack of tourists in the area.
News

Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
9th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 50 people in Northern NSW have come down with COVID-19.

In 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday at 8pm, two new cases brought the region’s total from 49 to 51.

This comes as NSW had just 39 confirmed cases over the same time period, bringing the state’s total to 2773.

Tweed and Byron local government areas hold the lion’s share of cases, with 14 people infected in each shire.

Next, there are eight patients from the Clarence Valley, seven from Ballina, six from Lismore, and between one and four in Richmond Valley and Tenterfield areas respectively.

On Tuesday night, two local patients were in hospital, including one who was in intensive care.

All Northern NSW Local Health District COVID-19 clinics will remain open over the Easter long weekend.

These are located at:

Byron Central Hospital – open 10am-4pm, The Tweed Hospital – open 10am-6pm, Lismore Base Hospital – open 10am-6pm and Grafton Base Hospital – open 10am-6pm.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 testing health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        premium_icon Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        News “THE rules are very clear. The restrictions … prohibit people coming on holidays.”

        Northern Rivers residents dob on holiday-makers

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents dob on holiday-makers

        News Local police swamped with calls about non-essential travellers

        'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        premium_icon 'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        News Casino man accused of impersonating police officer

        LOCAL HEALTH JOBS: Work in cleaning, nursing, security

        premium_icon LOCAL HEALTH JOBS: Work in cleaning, nursing, security

        News APPLY for a casual job on offer with the Northern NSW Local Health District.