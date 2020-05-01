Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Coronavirus NSW: Everything you need to know today

Claire Gould
by
1st May 2020 12:00 PM

 

As the Premier slightly relaxes social distancing to allow us to see our families, new figures reveal the number of coronavirus cases in NSW will soon fall.
The positive prognosis came as just two new cases were detected, NSW Health said, despite a surge in testing to 7387 individuals.

But our behaviour on the roads is a different matter. NSW Police have handed out a disturbing number of fines during the state lockdown, as drivers attempt to exploit quieter road conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Scott Morrison has slammed "fantasyland" claims by billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest that COVID-19 could have come from Australia instead of China and urged him to stop freelancing in foreign affairs.

 

coronaviruspromo


Four Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, have been flown into Darwin this morning.

It comes as Australia's deputy chief medical officer has boasted that the country has "crushed" coronavirus after another drop in cases across the states and territories.

And as the economic downturn continues, we knew putting our economy into hibernation would send unemployment skyrocketing and the officials have revealed just how big they think it will get.

Meanwhile in tragic news, a woman has fallen to her death after leaving her house to celebrate the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

And as New York grapples to come to terms with the loss and sickness in the Big Apple, up to 100 bodies of coronavirus victims have been "found in trucks" at a US funeral home in the city after neighbours complained they could "smell death".
 

 

EDITOR'S PICKS

Hey PM, it's time to loosen the lockdown

JobKeeper loophole that fails the pub test

Dutton calls for expert to be sacked over tweet
 

coronavirus covid-19 new south wales nsw
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        premium_icon ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        News As the Premier slightly relaxes social distancing to allow us to see our families, new figures reveal the number of coronavirus cases in NSW will soon fall.

        COVID-19 lockdown rules lands G’bah man in jail

        premium_icon COVID-19 lockdown rules lands G’bah man in jail

        News WHEN police spoke to the 21-year-old at 2am, he told officers he was out...

        Developer reveals $18m plan for medium density lot

        premium_icon Developer reveals $18m plan for medium density lot

        News DEVELOPERS of a prime coastal subdivision at Skennars Head have unveiled plans for...

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        News Storm could hit Lismore, Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle, Evans Head