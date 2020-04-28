Coronavirus NSW: Everything you need to know today

NSW will ease its social distancing restrictions, allowing up to two adults to visit people in another household. The news comes as the state recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the NSW total to 3009 cases.

These five cases came from a batch of over 4000 tests across the state.

Bondi Beach has reopened with hundreds of surfers hitting the waves of the iconic beach, but spending time on the sand remains banned.

More than 800 teachers and students in NSW were exposed to COVID-19 but only two students tested positive, a major health report has found.

And as more than two million Australians downloaded the COVIDSafe app in the first 24 hours it was available, there was one key question the federal Health Department couldn't answer.



Australian hospitals have run out of key drugs they need to put coronavirus patients on ventilators and are warning "the lack of medicines not the lack of ventilators is the biggest threat from COVID-19".

Meanwhile young healthy people in their 30s and 40s are suffering deadly strokes after mild cases of COVID-19 and it's emerging as one of many life-threatening complications of the virus.

Nearly half of all school students risk falling behind under COVID-19 school shutdowns, with one group the most vulnerable.

A Swedish backpacker has gone viral after appearing to dare police to fine her $1200 for flouting social-distancing restrictions while sunbaking on a Gold Coast beach.

It's the Special Buys event that attracts thousands each year. But the cancellation of the Aldi snow gear sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left some shoppers angry.

And Australia has been surviving lockdown by turning to one of its most iconic spreads - Vegemite. But it's not just on toast.





EDITOR'S PICKS

OPINION: People who won't use COVID-19 app are worse than sunbakers

Beware COVID-19's credit card trap

'Slap in the face': Teachers erupt on Q&A



