Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a special commission of inquiry into the handling of the Ruby Princess debacle and has temporarily waived $50 million in state government licence fees as NSW recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Meanwhile Police will investigate a coronavirus outbreak at a NSW nursing home after it was revealed a staff member worked there at least six times while infected.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut a Clarence couple's cruising holiday short, but there is no shortage of stories to tell. But they still think there's no place like home

Police in northern NSW issued a number of infringement notices to people breaking coronavirus restrictions over the long weekend.

And bringing a life into the world comes with new rules as Tweed mothers-to-be face give birth during a pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has implored teachers to return to classrooms, as he warns the education of students hangs in the balance.

As our nation fights this coronavirus, your role has become even more important,'' Mr Morrison says.

"Your students and their families are relying on you more than ever.



In other news, US President Donald Trump has announced America will no longer give funding to the World Health Organisation.

"Our countries are now experiencing - look all over the world - tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so," he said.

A supermarket manager has ripped into a stockpiler who tried to get a refund on almost 5000 rolls of toilet paper he couldn't sell online.

And Hollywood star Tom Hanks and actress wife Rita Wilson suffered "extreme side effects" when they were treated with a controversial drug in Australia after contracting COVID-19.



