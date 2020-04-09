Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has attempted to defend senior NSW minister Don Harwin despite saying she was also "disappointed" in him after he was caught staying at his Central Coast holiday home despite repeated government pleas to stay out of regional NSW to avoid the spread of COVID-19.



Meanwhile as police seize the black box, the company tasked with collecting evidence from the Ruby Princess for a NSW Police inquiry is a prolific political donor with ties to the Liberal party, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.



Toilet paper scavengers have hit highway rest stops so badly transport bosses say they can no longer keep up with demand.

NSW Transport has pleaded for people to stop stealing toilet rolls from their public toilets and have a blunt warning for motorists - you better bring your own.

From today nine beach carparks across the Clarence Valley will be closed, in a clear message to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

And NSW Police are threatening to fine Gold Coast surfers at if they venture onto Tweed beaches.

And in concerning news, tourism operators in Northern NSW are unsure if their businesses will survive the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent online survey by Destination North Coast took a snapshot and received feedback from almost 300 hotels, pubs, motels, caravan parks, retail, restaurants, conference centres, tour operators and other businesses located in the Tweed, Northern Rivers, Grafton, Lord Howe Island, Coffs and Port Macquarie areas.

One of Australia's most prestigious universities will admit its next crop of undergraduates based on Year 11 results, due to the chaos COVID-19 has wreaked on classrooms this year.

With the nation's wellbeing currently taking a battering, Optus is urging Australians to get back to basics and reach out to mates on the blower.

The mental health initiative 'A G'Day a Day' is aimed at inspiring Australians to connect and check in with each other with a simple call.

Meanwhile Telstra has rolled out 2500 jobs and a suite of customer discounts to help battle the pandemic.

A mountain biker who drove his bike to a park near his home for a ride was slapped with a $1600 fine this week after an officer told him he'd breached coronavirus safety restrictions.

And we are a nation of dobbers! Thousands of people are calling a police hotline to dob in people ignoring social-distancing rules, holding mass gatherings and breaking self-isolation.



How often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you've brought home? We get all your questions answered.

