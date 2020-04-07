Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

NSW Health has expanded its coronavirus testing to 13 hot spots in a bid to curb the rise of mystery community transmissions.

This comes as the state COVID-19 number are at a total of 2686, with 49 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The national death toll is currently at 45.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and never has this saying been more true for the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Recently retired health workers and nursing students have responded en masse to a call to arms for more health workers in the district.

The Tweed Mayor will write to the NSW Premier to request a NSW border closure for the Tweed Shire as a matter of urgency to provide further protection for NSW and Tweed Shire residents as COVID-19 takes hold.

And if you're at a loss to fill your time while socially distancing, a suite of 21 fee-free TAFE NSW short courses are now available online to assist anyone across the State who wants to upskill during this time.





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has said.

The Australian Defence Force is on standby to provide planes and helicopters to evacuate COVID-19 patients from small rural hospitals if required.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has also revealed 10 million extra face masks will be released from the government's stockpile to frontline health workers this week and 200 million will be manufactured by year's end.

And in news that will shock almost no-one, most Australian students will complete term two online as education ministers thrash out a plan for those in their final year of school.

An emergency doctor has claimed that Aussie medical staff are going to stores including Bunnings to to get supplies to protect themselves while treating COVID-19 patients.

Now that Australia appears to have got the spread of the coronavirus under control, it faces an even more disturbing choice on how to end the epidemic.

Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19, as the most popular online searches around the deadly virus have revealed. Here's the words and issues causing us the most stress.

