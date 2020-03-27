Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Australia has now passed 3000 coronavirus cases, as authorities in hardest-hit NSW warn the growing community transmission without a clear source is a "cause for concern".

The country blew through the latest milestone this morning after NSW reported another 186 cases overnight and Victoria another 54.

It comes after a horror 24 hours that saw four people die, three in Victoria and one in WA. There are now around 20 in intensive care in NSW alone, with fears ICUs could be overwhelmed within 10 days.

A Northern Rivers couple is among at least 800 others who will be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia on Monday now their cruise ship carrying an estimated 1500 people has arrived in Fremantle. The quarantine will come after 20 days at sea.

As we grapple with this new normal of state borders closed, a driver who attempted to run the border blockade into the Gold Coast was taken into police custody for a series of very bizarre reasons.

And pharmacies across the Northern Rivers have been hit hard by the panic buying frenzy seen in recent days. But one pharmacist in Ballina has this message: '"I think when people start worrying about total lockdowns, they think they won't be able to get access to the medication, but we will be there, we will still be dispensing."

But it's not all terrible. There have been plenty of reports of long queues outside Centrelink offices as thousands across the country lose work. But the kind gesture of one woman in Brunswick Heads will warm the cockles of your heart.

And a if you want to take buying local to the next level, a Byron Bay Distillery is now producing a high quality, alcohol based, natural sanitiser, scented with their rainforest Gin and lime.

In other COVID-19 news, the world has been warned it's fighting a losing battle against COVID-19, as the infection toll surpasses 500,000.

Woolworths is creating 20,000 new jobs to meet a surge in demand but the list of Australian companies shutting their doors and standing down staff continues to grow. Meanwhile Coles has announced a raft of new measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

And in a heart-warming act that is being copied across the country, meet the Aussie feeding hundreds of anxious Centrelink customers each day because it is "the right thing to do".

