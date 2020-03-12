Coronavirus: How Domino’s, Uber Eats, Menulog will change

Domino’s and Uber are going the extra mile to make sure their staff and customers are safe from the deadly coronavirus by introducing a contact free delivery option.

Fast food chains and delivery services are going the extra mile to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus among staff and customers.

Domino's is now offering customers in Australia and New Zealand the option of choosing a zero contact delivery - meaning their order will be delivered "piping hot and fresh like usual, but with no direct contact between you and your Delivery Expert."

Domino's told News Corp the free service was "in response to some customers wishing to limit unnecessary physical contact during the current COVID-19 health crisis."

At Domino’s, the health and safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority. That’s why we are now... Posted by Domino's Australia on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

CEO Nick Knight said: "All of our stores follow strict food safety and hygiene procedures, including regular handwashing, stations and wearing gloves when making pizzas.

"If offering the option of a Zero Contact Deliver gives our team members and customers peace of mind, then it's a step we're willing to take."

Domino's announcement comes just hours after the World Health Organisation officially declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

It also follows Uber offering Uber Eats customers the option of having their food delivery left at their door.

In a statement to customers overnight, Uber said it was "actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and taking steps to help keep our communities safe".

"We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now. If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door," the statement read.

"Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold.

Uber’s statement to Australian Uber and Uber Eats users amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

"We've already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we're working to quickly implement this worldwide."

Uber said it was working to provide drivers with disinfectants to help keep their cars clean, even though supplies were limited.

"We're partnering with manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible. We'll be prioritising distribution to drivers in cities with the greatest need," the company said.

Menulog told News Corp "customers will soon be able to request contactless deliveries" via the service as well.

"In addition to existing network Health and Safety Guidelines, we provided additional guidance to restaurant partners and couriers to ensure they have the most-up-to-date information and recommendations from leading health authorities," a spokeswoman said.

"We continue to provide updates to customers via our Help Centre. Customers can be confident we are taking food safety and health very seriously.

"We have also implemented additional measures internally, including additional workspace cleaning and supplies for Menulog employees, who also have the flexibility to utilise our remote working options."

Coles told News Corp customers had always had the option to receive an "unattended delivery" when ordering online, where the customer service agent leaves their groceries at their front door, removing the need for any face-to-face interaction.

Coles says customers have always had the option to receive an “unattended delivery” when ordering online. Picture: Josh Woning

"Every Coles Online delivery van has also been equipped with hand sanitiser for CSAs to use between deliveries," a spokeswoman said.

While News Corp is awaiting comment from Deliveroo Australia on whether it offers customers a contact free delivery option, a spokeswoman said: "The safety of our riders, restaurant partners and customers are of utmost importance. We recommend riders, restaurants and customers follow the safety guidelines issued by the Australian Department of Health and the World Health Organisation.

"Deliveroo will provide support for riders who are diagnosed with the virus or who are told to isolate themselves by a medical authority, and we will continue to explore other ways in which riders can be supported.

"We know that our partners will want to make sure everyone stays safe during this time, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help protect the health and safety of riders, restaurants and customers."

News Corp is awaiting comment from Door Dash as well about their delivery practices and whether they are being revised.