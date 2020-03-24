Menu
CORONAVIRUS: 10 new cases confirmed on North Coast

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Mar 2020 3:00 PM

THERE has been a massive spike in coronavirus cases in the area, with 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed within the Northern NSW Local Health District, bringing the total to 17 cases.  

The Public Health Unit is in the process of contacting close contacts, and investigations are underway to determine the sources of these cases.  

The confirmed cases to date are spread across the length of the Local Health District, from Clarence right up to the Tweed Valley.  

Grafton Daily Examiner

