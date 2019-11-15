‘Corny alert’: First couple pics revealed

Angie Kent has shared a gushing tribute to her new beau Carlin Sterrit on Instagram, appearing to hit back at rumours he was only on the show to launch his acting career.

Poor Ange was blindsided in episode 10 when it came out that Carlin was gunning for a gig as an extra on Neighbours and definitely went on the The Bachelorette to build a profile.

But all that seemed far behind them on Thursday night as she cautioned "warning corny couple post alert".

"Thank-you for fighting for us and knowing what we have was real and pure from the very beginning," she wrote.

"You are exactly what I wanted and more coming into this. I love you my Noh Noh."

Angie said she ultimately chose Carlin because he had been willing to "grow" with her as she worked through her "big ol walls".

"I built up some big ol walls over the years. I have my reasons. We all do. The reality is none of us are going to be a walk in the park to be with. We've all suffered or are suffering from something. That's life," she said.

"So when you meet someone willing to see past these walls and committed to understanding you and want to grow with you … don't let past conditioning, ego or pride get in the way.

"You knew. Even when I doubted you because of these walls. You were patient with me."

Carlin Sterritt has been crowned the winner of this year’s Bachelorette. Picture: Channel 10

Carlin, meanwhile, was practically bursting with excitement as he shared his own corny couple post on Insta.

"Those who have gone before us, know that you don't need to go on a reality TV show to find love … However I can confirm, that you can go on a reality TV show and find love," he said.

"It's real. It's raw. It's our love story! I love you Angie and I'm SO excited for a future with you."

'MY DREAM TEAM'

Ever the sweetheart, Ange also paid tribute to the "dream team" who worked with her on the show behind the scenes.

"Thank-you for coming on this adventure with us. I can't even begin to put into words how grateful I am for the people who put their heart soul into this show," she wrote.

"Everyone works so incredibly hard. My dream team. You know who you are. Thank-you. The End … Fairytale style. The beginning of real life! x."