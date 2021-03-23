Cops warn drink drivers: Rain won’t stop us from getting you

Tweed-Byron police have warned they will still be out doing RBTs in the rainy weather.

If you think the cold, rainy weather means our police officers are more likely to stay inside, snug at the station, then think again.

Tweed Byron Police District conducted a drink driving blitz over the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the results were “disappointing”, and said people should remember that if they’re going to drink, they shouldn’t drive.

“The rainy weather will not prevent police from undertaking random breath testing across the district,” he said.

“And if you drink and drive, there is a good chance you will be caught. Have a Plan B.”

Some of the offenders included:

● About 2am on Saturday, March 20, police stopped a car on Middleton Street, Byron Bay. A 30-year-old French man with with an International Driving Permit provided a positive result to a breath test. He was arrested, his driver’s permit was confiscated, and his driving privileges were suspended. A further breath analysis at the station returned a result of 0.08. He will face court in April.

● A 35-year-old woman will face court in April after she was caught drink driving at 11pm on Friday, March 19, while driving on Vulcan St, Kingscliff. She returned a reading of 0.091 and her driver’s licence was suspended.

● A Mullumbimby man returned a reading of 0.106 when he was pulled over on Pine St, Mullumbimby, just before midnight on Friday, March 19. His licence was suspended and he will face court in April.

● A 53-year-old woman who crashed her car on Saturday afternoon will face Tweed Heads Local Court in April. Police said the Bogangar woman crashed her Toyota Rav4 on Minjumbal Drive, Tweed Heads South, and returned a positive RBT. At the police station, she returned a reading of 0.107.

● Just after midnight on Saturday, March 20, police stopped a Hyundai Getz on Enterprise Ave, Tweed Heads for the purpose of an RBT. A 34-year-old male driver from Queensland provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol. He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station for a breath analysis, where he returned a reading of 0.127. He will face court in April.