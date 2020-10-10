Cops seize $385k Lambo after locals dob in speedsters

POLICE have seized a yellow Lamborghini after fed up Gold Coast residents complained of seeing it repeatedly breaking the speed limit - in one case by more than 70km/h.

Three separate reports were made to police between August 22 and 28, with people claiming they'd seen the luxury vehicle "travelling at high speed".

Police launched an investigation and on September 22, arrived at a Paradise Point apartment complex with a search warrant.

The Lamborghini was towed away and three different people were fined for speeding.

One, a 25-year-old Paradise Point woman, was fined for allegedly speeding at 123km/h in a 70km/h zone on the Gold Coast Highway at Miami on August 22.

A 35-year-old Paradise Point man was fined for allegedly driving at 120km/h in a 70km/h zone on Marine Parade, Biggera Waters, on August 26.

He was also fined for using a mobile phone while driving.

And a 33-year-old Paradise Point man was fined for allegedly travelling 124km/h in a 50km/h zone on August 28 on Thrush Ave at Paradise Point.

The three drivers will have their licences suspended for six months because they each allegedly broke the speed limit by more than 40km/h.

Road Policing Investigations Unit Acting Sergeant Deb McDougall urged drivers to seriously consider the consequences their actions may have when they get behind the wheel.

"When you are driving a car you are in control of an object that has the potential to end lives in the blink of an eye," she said.

"We've seen a significant increase in road fatalities across the state already this year. There is no such thing as safe speeding - speeding kills.

"Police officers urge their fellow community members to follow the road rules. They are there for a reason, and that reason is to keep people safe.

"It cannot be overstated the potential devastating impact of driving behaviour such as what is alleged to have occurred."

A total of 200 people have died on Queensland roads so far this year.

