Victoria Police checking cars in Broadmeadows for possible breaches of lockdown on Thursday. Picture: Ian Currie

Victoria Police checking cars in Broadmeadows for possible breaches of lockdown on Thursday. Picture: Ian Currie

A Melbourne Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 triggering the shutdown of a station and sending a number of other officers into quarantine.

The officer from Werribee in Melbourne's west was reportedly feeling unwell during planned leave.

They tested positive for the coronavirus, returning a positive result on Wednesday. The result triggered a shutdown of the Werribee Police Station, which will undergo cleaning before being reopened on Thursday.

Six of the officer's colleagues have also gone into quarantine according to reports. Those officers had direct contact with the infected officer at different times over the past fortnight.

"Victoria Police will work closely with the Department of Health and Human Services in an effort to determine how the officer became infected," said a statement from Victoria Police.

Inquiries are underway to see if members of the public who were in contact with the officer will need to seek out testing, the statement said.

Victoria Police checking cars in Broadmeadows for possible breaches of lockdown on Thursday. Picture: Ian Currie

The officer was on planned leave and had not been at work since June 21.

Some 33 suburbs across Melbourne walked back into a strict lockdown on Thursday after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. On Thursday, another 77 cases of coronavirus were reported in Victoria.

The restrictions, affecting about 300,000 people will remain in place until the end of July.

Originally published as Cops quarantined as officer tests positive