Crime

Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Apr 2021 9:12 AM

 

Police have arrested three people after uncovering about $50,000 worth of allegedly stolen baby formula and vitamins at two Melbourne properties.

Officers executed search warrants at a Victoria Street address in Abbotsford and a second property on Montrose Street in Hawthorn East about 11.30am on Tuesday.

They discovered baby formula and vitamins with an estimated value of $50,000.

Police also found $10,000 worth of wine and a large quantity of cash.

A 37-year-old man from South Melbourne was charged with seven counts of theft and commit indictable offence while on bail.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Hawthorn East, were released pending summons.

Originally published as Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

