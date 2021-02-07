Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have been called to reports of multiple stabbings at a Northern NSW property.
Police have been called to reports of multiple stabbings at a Northern NSW property.
News

Cops called to multiple stabbings at Northern Rivers farm

Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2021 10:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services are currently attending a Hare Krishna property near Murwillumbah following reports of multiple stabbing incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said crews were called to the Eungella property about 9pm after initial reports there had a been a multiple stabbing.

Early reports suggested at six people had been hurt.

But the police spokesman said upon arrival, officers found the alleged offender and "another party" required medical treatment for stab wounds.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were also on scene.

It is understood at least two people are now in a serious but stable condition.

More information to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW land values soar despite pandemic pain

        Premium Content NSW land values soar despite pandemic pain

        Property Land value is booming in old Sydney fringe suburbs and in regional NSW despite the financial pain caused by the pandemic. Check the value of your land here.

        ‘It will whip you’: Warning after influx of stingrays

        Premium Content ‘It will whip you’: Warning after influx of stingrays

        News There have been plenty of these majestic sea creatures on the North Coast recently...

        'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        Premium Content 'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        News Results for popular spot are not good after microbial assessment

        5 things Lennox Head said a big fat ‘no’ to over the years

        Premium Content 5 things Lennox Head said a big fat ‘no’ to over the years

        News They booted out the World Surf League this week, but they’re experts at derailing...