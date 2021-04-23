Cop returns to work after blood clot case

A police officer who developed a blood clot days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine has returned to work, as investigations into how he got sick continue.

The 40-year-old sergeant presented at a private hospital earlier this week with blood clots just days after receiving the jab.

It prompted Deputy Premier Steven Miles to announce a review into whether the clot was directly related to the coronavirus vaccine.

The review will be completed by federal authorities.

No outcome has been reached, however Pfizer have said if the case were linked, it would be the first in 200 million doses.

Earlier reports revealed the officer had deep-vein thrombosis in 2009 following knee surgery.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says the cause of the blood clot is being investigated. Picture: Richard Gosling

"A 40-year-old sergeant from Brisbane was recently vaccinated against COVID-19. Shortly after, symptoms developed which warranted further medical attention," a police spokesman said.

"The sergeant previously underwent surgery on his knee in 2009 and developed deep-vein thrombosis following this procedure.

"He recovered from this diagnosis within twelve months."

The spokesman confirmed the investigation into how the officer developed the clot was ongoing, and said he had returned to work.

Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) was administered to the officer before he presented with a blood clot. he has now returned to work. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor

Three cases of thrombosis with a low platelet count had been reported in Australia before Wednesday's development.

A 48-year-old woman died in a NSW hospital last week after she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia's drugs regulator, the TGA, determined the death of the 48-year-old diabetic woman, who developed blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, was likely to be linked to the jab.

Two other rare blood clot syndrome cases in Australia have also "likely" been linked to AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those two cases remain in hospital but are recovering well.

The federal government has accepted advice that the low risk of blood clots associated with AstraZeneca meant it should only be administered to people aged 50 or over.

