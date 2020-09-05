Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cop offered $1000 to cross border

by Emily Cosenza
5th Sep 2020 11:33 AM

 

A man has been charged for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer to let him cross the NSW-Victoria border.

According to NSW police, the 66-year-old's vehicle was stopped at the Barmah Bridge checkpoint about 2pm on Friday.

 

Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

 

Officers spoke to the driver and asked for his border permit to enter the state.

That was when the man allegedly offered an envelope containing $1000 to the officer.

The Victorian man was arrested and taken to Deniliquin Police Station, where he was charged with giving or offering a bribe to a member of NSW Police.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Moama Local Court on November 4.

 

Originally published as Cop offered $1000 to cross border

NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

More Stories

Show More
border closures bribe coronavirus editors picks new south wales police restrictions victoria

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 5th Sep 2020 12:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why they tried to ban this Byron beer ad

        Premium Content Why they tried to ban this Byron beer ad

        News THE brewer said “the advertisement promotes the spontaneity of the Byron lifestyle, and to go where the moment takes you”.

        Man taken to hospital after two-car crash at Ballina

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after two-car crash at Ballina

        Breaking Three ambulance crews and the rescue chopper have been tasked

        Fundraiser for local toddler raises $10,000 in one day

        Fundraiser for local toddler raises $10,000 in one day

        News Family needs support to get a nine-month old boy urgent surgery

        OUT OF HAND: Eye gouging report under scrutiny

        Premium Content OUT OF HAND: Eye gouging report under scrutiny

        Rugby Union GRAPHIC: Far North Coast Rugby Union to review eye gouging incident