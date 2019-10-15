Menu
Login
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
Environment

Cop car wrecked in tram bingle

by Shannon Molloy
15th Oct 2019 4:40 PM

A POLICE vehicle has been wrecked after sideswiping a tram and smashing into a bollard in Melbourne this afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call nearby at about 12.35pm when the incident occurred at the corner of Flinders St and Spencer St in the CBD, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

The circumstances are now being investigated.

Police say the officers weren't injured in the bingle and nor were any passengers on the tram.

 

The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9
The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9

 

Route 70 services were cancelled while diversions were in place for route 75, but both have since resumed as normal, Yarra Trams said in a statement.

Delays could be experienced into the afternoon.

car crash police trams tram travel

Top Stories

    Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

    Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn this morning.

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News Numerous crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire