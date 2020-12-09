Menu
A Northern Rivers police officer is charged with sexual assaulting a teen. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Cop accused of sexually assaulting teen granted ‘protection’

Aisling Brennan
9th Dec 2020 12:25 PM
A POLICE officer, who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager, will have protection while he remains in custody, a court has heard.

A 29-year-old Senior Constable was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16 years.

The Professional standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate reports of misconduct by the man, who is attached to the Northern Region.

The police officer, who is currently suspended without pay, did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Solicitor, Natasha Wood, who was acting as an agent, said her client would not be applying for bail at this time.

She asked the court whether the matter could be adjourned in order to prepare the bail release application.

"(The accused) has no objection to the matter being adjourned to that time," she said.

Ms Wood also applied for the police officer to have "endorsed protection" while in custody "given the nature" of the case.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to December 16, where it is understood a bail application will be made.

The man remains bail refused and will appear via video link on the next appearance.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor, who is expected to take over the case, was given until February 10 to compile a brief of evidence against the accused.

Lismore Northern Star

