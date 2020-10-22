Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Controversial lingerie brand releases raunchy leather bikini

by Karlie Rutherford
22nd Oct 2020 9:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It was an itsy bitsy teenie weenie leather-look bikini that she wore for the first time today.

Lingerie label Honey Birdette launched their first swimwear collection at a party in Sydney this week. Included in the collection is a leather look bikini that is already turning heads.

The brand is synonymous with sexy lingerie and is being investigated by Ad standards after complaints that its recent ad campaign was labelled "sinful, corruptive" and "satanic" and showed "a clearly shaved pubis".

Lyndle Kean and Laura Dewit model Honey Birdette’s first swimwear range. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Lyndle Kean and Laura Dewit model Honey Birdette’s first swimwear range. Picture: Dylan Robinson

And it hasn't held back from the raunch with its swimwear line.

"We wanted to something that would go from the beach to the bar, like how our lingerie goes from the bedroom to the boardroom," said founder Elise Monaghan, adding the pieces are sized by cup sizes.


And for those worried about how the swimsuit travels in the heat, or ocean, fear not.

Designer Cristina Fielding confirms the swimsuits are made out of Italian swim fabric, which comes from recycled ocean fabric, and just coated to look like leather.

"This leatherette look is very on brand for our lingerie and we wanted to create that with our swimwear," she said.

"There is nothing subtle about it. But while it's sexy, it's not too skimpy and it's flattering on all body types.

Lyndle Kean and Laura Dewit model Honey Birdette’s first swimwear range. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Lyndle Kean and Laura Dewit model Honey Birdette’s first swimwear range. Picture: Dylan Robinson

It's no doubt a difficult time to be launching swimwear with brands including Seafolly and P. A. S Group, which owns JETS, going into administration.

However Monaghan is confident about the collection.

"We can't be poolside in Portofino, so this is about bringing the glam back home."

The Honey Birdette Halloween campaign, which has been the subject of a series of complaints to the Advertising Standards Bureau.
The Honey Birdette Halloween campaign, which has been the subject of a series of complaints to the Advertising Standards Bureau.

The launch comes in the same week the brand copped criticism for posting a photo of Kylie Jenner wearing one of their bras, with fans saying the collaboration was "tacky."

"This is the ugliest ad I've seen from HB. And of course features a Kardashian. Keep it classy HB. This ain't it. I'm not even sure what you're selling me right now,"a user said.

Originally published as Controversial lingerie brand releases raunchy leather bikini

business editors picks fashion honey birdette

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 days of thunderstorms: 'Unsettled' weather coming our way

        Premium Content 4 days of thunderstorms: 'Unsettled' weather coming our way

        Weather THREE weather systems are combining to generate humid and stormy conditions for the Northern Rivers.

        5 myths about The Northern Star we want to bust

        5 myths about The Northern Star we want to bust

        News OPINION: Our journos have been covering news that matters on the Northern Rivers...

        Hobbit homes to be built in mystery development

        Premium Content Hobbit homes to be built in mystery development

        News A NEW estate offers a unique style of living in one of “the most sustainable homes...

        Dog shooting accused awaits ruling in court hearing

        Premium Content Dog shooting accused awaits ruling in court hearing

        Crime Man claims shooting the puppy was an accident