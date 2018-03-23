Continuing the family Legacy

LEGACY CONTINUED:the bull with Junior Brahmans players and supporters at Proserpine junior sporting complex on Saturday Morning.

LEGACY CONTINUED:the bull with Junior Brahmans players and supporters at Proserpine junior sporting complex on Saturday Morning. Tamera Francis

JUSTICE the bull's son Legacy, will carry on his father's reign as the four legged mascot of the Whitsunday Brahmans Junior and Senior Rugby League Clubs.

Legacy took to the turf at Proserpine junior sporting complex on Saturday morning to cheer on the Whitsunday Brahmans Junior Rugby League teams.

At the first home game of the 2018 season, Legacy drew almost as much attention as the on-field action.

Owner of Legacy Lesley Slade, stood proud with the one-year-old miniature Brahman bull as he lapped up the attention of the crowd.

"He has behaved well and truly more than I expected,” Ms Slade Said.

Not phased by the flocks of children swooning for a photo, nor by the constant cheers of the crowd.

Saturday morning marked the official start to Legacy's official duties at the club's first round of home games, but Ms Slade said he had gained much experience being shown and handled since birth.

The club's former and original mascot the late Justice was 15-years-old when he made his first appearance at a game, for such a young bull Legacy proved he could hold his own and carry on the family business.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Ms Slade as she fought back the tears as the crowd spoke and asked questions in regards to the late Justice.

Ms Slade said Legacy will be showed all throughout 2018 by herself and close family friends "this year will tell how his future will go,” she said.

"He will be here at every home game for as long as he and I can make it, we will be here at Proserpine junior sporting complex,” Ms Slade said.