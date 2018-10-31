'They don’t make things like they used to!'

Consumers are sticking with their 'antique' appliances after the publication of Choice's longevity guide.

Consumers are sticking with their 'antique' appliances after the publication of Choice's longevity guide.

THEY don't make them like they used to.

Never has that phrase rung truer than after Australia's leading consumer advocacy group, Choice, published its guide to the longevity of appliances.

Examining items such as fridges, washing machines and phones, Choice broke down how long each appliance should last depending on the money you spend.

But it wasn't too long before it became clear that the latest models just don't stack up against the old favourites.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

Taking to the organisation's Facebook page, Aussies consumers were quick to scoff at some of the ratings, such as a modern washing machine lasting just five years at the 'budget/entry level'.

"Nope. Washing machines, the pre-historic ones (sic) lasted and lasted," Helen Valen wrote.

"25+ (sic) years and still working … had to get replace them just cos we got sick of waiting for them to fail."

What about fridges? Choice rated them with a six-year lifespan on the budget level which topped out at 13 years on the 'high-end'.

"Our fridge now is 38 years old," Wak Julet remarked. "We bought it second hand then - still going excellently."

Jenny Schultz agreed, bemoaning the loss of her beloved Kelvinator.

"It was still going strong 20 years after we bought it second hand when it was years old," she wrote.

And what about the appliances that didn't even make the list? Sure, it's great to know how long the television will last, but what about replacing the sewing machine?

"I have an antique singer sewing machine," Angelica Frandsen commented. "It's about 103 years old and still works amazingly!"

They really don't make them like they used to!

Read the full list of appliance life expectancy at Choice.