Construction workers’ mysterious find at building site

Police have been called to the a construction site in the Cairns CBD to solve a mystery unearthed by workers. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Police have been called to the a construction site in the Cairns CBD to solve a mystery unearthed by workers. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

POLICE have been called to a CBD construction site after workers unearthed what appeared to be bones.

About 1pm three uniformed officers entered the Vis Constructions site which was formerly the city's court house and later the Courthouse Hotel.

A Cairns Regional Council worker at the site confirmed objects resembling bones had been discovered during a revamp of the heritage-listed building, which was constructed from 1919 to 1921.

Construction workers have unearthed something suspicious from the grounds of the old Cairns Courthouse Hotel. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

MORE NEWS

QAnon conspiracy takes hold in FNQ

Alleged meth lab found in caravan

First look at view from new rooftop bar

The council worker said the find would be sent to experts for forensic examination.

The Abbott Street site was the home of Cairns' court system until 1992 when a new court house and police precinct opened on Sheridan St.

It later became a popular pub.

The Courthouse Hotel before it closed in 2016.

The building is registered on the Queensland Heritage Register.

The council acquired the site for $5.75 million in 2016 and is currently in the process of a multimillion-dollar refurbishment as part of an art gallery precinct.

The council has been approached for official comment.

Originally published as Construction workers' mysterious find at heritage building site