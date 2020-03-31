Construction to start on new coastal sub-division

CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES: Aureus purchaser Dan Van der Mere. Construction is continuing on the residential sub-division at Skennars Head.

WHILE many businesses have shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil works on Stage 1 at the Aureus residential sub-division at Skennars Heada re on track to be complete next month.

But the way sales of blocks is being conducted has been altered in line with social-distancing rules.

Civil works for Stage 1A are anticipated to be completed around mid April, with Stage 1B shortly thereafter.

The sales and experience centre is closed to the public, but staff are available by phone and email and teleconferences can be booked online at www.aureus.com.au.

Sales agent, Sarah Cobb, said the team is available seven days.’

She said the home designs coming through from Aureus purchasers “will set a new standard for the Ballina Shire”.

“We are seeing standards and concepts that are going to elevate the property market here” she said.

“I also believe the quality of the final Aureus neighbourhood will add value to existing homes in this area.

“Especially when you combine the neighbourhood aspects – the major beachfront parklands and the various other parks within Aureus and the new homes together.

“It will be amazing”.

Dan Van der Mere lives in Skennars Head with his wife and three children and was one of the first to purchase at Aureus.

“I’ve renovated my house about three times.

“The ceilings are still low. That’s the reality.

“I wanted a new home close to the ocean where my kids can walk to school”.

He recruited Byron Bay-based architect Harley Graham, who is also behind the design of the new Aureus “local”, to design the family home.

“The house is pretty modern,” Mr Van der Mer said.

“There are a lot of natural materials.

“It’s not overly large but I think it’s finished pretty nicely. It’s going to encapsulate the vibe there I guess — the ocean lifestyle”.

Mr Van der Mer, who owns Stralis Energy, is responsible for the electrical works at Aureus.

“I think they are doing a really good job there with the groundworks. We work with quite a few developers and they are good to work with,” he said.

Land currently for sale at Aureus is priced from $499,900. See www.aureus.com.au.