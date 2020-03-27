Menu
A development application has been lodged for a Taco Bell at Ballina.
Construction steaming ahead on the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
27th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
DEVELOPMENT applications have not suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak, at least in two Northern Rivers councils.

In Ballina, a spokesperson confirmed they have received no planning or building application withdrawals or requests to be placed on hold since March 1.

"Currently, it appears construction work has not been impacted significantly by COVID-19 in our shire," the spokesperson said.

Ballina Shire Council's DA processing continues as normal.

"However, there are some changes such as no face-to-face contact with our duty officers and community members. During this time, we are particularly encouraging lodgement electronically," they said.

Current DAs under assessment and their status can be found via DAs online.

Changes to council facilities and services are being updated daily on their website and Facebook.

Lismore City Council has only received one request for a small DA to be withdrawn, a spokesman said.

"Council is only aware of one approved development that is being put on hold," he added.

Lismore council is currently receiving, assessing and determining DAs as normal.

"Since the beginning of the year, DA's have been consistent with last year, and have not slowed down," he said.

"In the past couple of weeks council has received on its Electronic Lodgement Portal, a strong number of DA's, including a DA for 20 lot subdivision and a DA for a concrete batching plant.

"Some staff have been equipped to process the applications from home," the spokesman added.

Lismore council has not had any DA's for council projects withdrawn.

