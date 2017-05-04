22°
News

Conservationists plea to remove nets before whale deaths

JASMINE BURKE
| 4th May 2017 6:17 AM
Left to right: Dean Jefferys, Migaloo 2 Foundation; Kathrina Southwell, Australian Seabird Rescue; and Ian Cohen, Ex Greens NSW MP at the Byron Bay Senate shark mitigation hearing.
Left to right: Dean Jefferys, Migaloo 2 Foundation; Kathrina Southwell, Australian Seabird Rescue; and Ian Cohen, Ex Greens NSW MP at the Byron Bay Senate shark mitigation hearing.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MARINE conservation groups are urging the Department of Primary Industry to remove the shark nets amid fears some animals could lose their lives during the migration.

Certain members are insisting for a public review on the topic after Ballina Mayor, David Wright appeared keen to have the shark nets stay in place after the trial ends this month at the Senate shark mitigation hearing in Byron Bay.

MORE: Shark net debate continues

Marine conservation groups including Australian Seabird Rescue, Sunshine Coast Environmental Council, Migaloo 2 Foundation and Ex Greens NSW MP, Ian Cohen, have said they will write a letter asking the nets to be removed inline with other NSW regions who have already removed their shark nets.

The letter will address Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg, the Chair of the Senate inquiry into shark mitigation and the Ballina Mayor and will ask for a independent and public review be conducted at the completion of the trial.

Founder and Captain of the Marine conservation yacht Migaloo 2, Dean Jefferys, said over 172 non targeted species have died during the trail so far, including dolphins, endangered rays, turtles and sharks.

My Jefferys said the trial of the nets "could not be called a success by any means" and the protection the nets offer is a "convenient lie" fed to people.

Evidence has shown the number of actual marine deaths from shark nets may be much higher than reported as it does not include those who die after being released due to injury and stress.

This was demonstrated recently when a turtle washed up dead on Lennox Head with Shark net marks on it, Mr Jefferys said.

"More effective and non lethal methods such as drone spotting are being under funded," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers environment shark shark nets sharks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Shark net trial: What's the verdict so far?

Shark net trial: What's the verdict so far?

THE wave of support from business people, council, residents and surfers is still pumping for the shark nets at Ballina.

60 million litres of milk help secure Norco's future

Norco CEO Brett Kelly and Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell.

Contract with supermarket giant extended for nine more years

Baseline CSG data established for Richmond River

ON THE JOB: One of the researchers testing groundwater in the Richmond River catchment.

SCU researchers have completed the datasets

Finding strength in friendship after losing their husbands

Petria Powell, Therese Wendt, Nerida Dean, Valerie Moore and Toni Houlahan-Earle.

A policeman's wife is made of very resilient stuff

Local Partners

Shark net trial: What's the verdict so far?

THE wave of support from business people, council, residents and surfers is still pumping for the shark nets at Ballina.

Conservationists plea to remove nets before whale deaths

Left to right: Dean Jefferys, Migaloo 2 Foundation; Kathrina Southwell, Australian Seabird Rescue; and Ian Cohen, Ex Greens NSW MP at the Byron Bay Senate shark mitigation hearing.

Humpback whale lives on the line

Kings of Country stars' hits on stage

TRIBUTE: Phillip Bauer (as Johnny Cash), Michael Moore (as Willie Nelson) and Ted Vigil (as John Denver) in Kings of Country 2017.

At Ballina RSL Club tomorrow

Inundation of rotarians for district conference

Local Rotary clubs will be hosting their conference for the area.

The warning has gone out for the Ballina Shire

Prawn Festival no shrimp event

The Ballina Prawn Festival is on this year on November 11.

The 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival has found a new friend

Kings of Country stars' hits on stage

THIS year's version of the show features Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and John Denver tributes in Ballina tomorrow.

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

Laws admits a dislike for Princess Diana.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

A &quot;Byron Bush Pavilion&quot; - offering peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!