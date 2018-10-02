Photo shows mum’s heartbreaking decision

Conjoined twins Nima and Dawa are being flown to Australia for lifesaving surgery. Picture: Alex Coppel

BEAUTIFUL conjoined twins are expected to arrive in Melbourne today where staff at the Royal Children's Hospital will be charged with saving their lives.

Nima and Dawa Pelden will undergo surgery at the Royal Children's Hospital after a massive fundraising effort that is not yet complete, according to the Herald Sun.

The difficulty for the family of the 14-month-old girls from Bhutan is that doctors don't yet know which organs they share.

Elizabeth Lodge from the Children First Foundation, which will look after the twins in post-surgery recovery, said Australia's best medical staff have been recruited for the job following discussions between a number of hospitals.

"A surgeon from the Monash Children's Hospital referred the little girls to us and then his team have spoken to the Royal Children's Hospital team who have determined that's the best place - with the expertise and the talents - to separate these little girls," she told Sunrise.

"We're hoping (it's relatively easy to separate them). We'll know more once the girls arrive and the surgeons are able to conduct some tests … but we're very confident that the operation will be a complete success."

The girls' mother Bhumchu Zangmo told the Herald Sun she was "ecstatic" that help was finally at hand, but she had come to grips with the reality that she could lose one of her daughters.

"Even if the surgery takes away one twin, I will be very happy for the other living twin," she said.

The family is from the landlocked Bhutan, isolated at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains and home to about 775,000 people.

They've been able to make the trip to Australia thanks to the funds raised so far, but Ms Lodge says she hopes the Australian public can help with a further $350,000 needed for surgery and post-surgery care.

"The Royal Children's Hospital have very kindly given us a humanitarian rate but we'll still have to raise $250,000," she said.

"Children First Foundation will look after the girls at our retreat in Kilmore for what could be six to 12 months and that will be an additional cost - maybe up to $100,000. If the Australian public can help us raise that money we will be extremely grateful."

Attempts to rescue the twins come nine years after the foundation and the hospital successfully separated Bangladeshi sisters Trishna and Krishna.

To donate, you can call 1800 99 22 99, text TWINS to 0437 371 371 or visit childrensfoundation.org.au/donate/ and select Twins18.

Donations are also available via electronic transfer and are tax deductible.

Bank: Bendigo Bank

Name: Children First Foundation (CFF Gift Account)

BSB: 633-000

Account number: 163045552

Reference: Enter your full name and "twins"