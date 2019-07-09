Menu
Login
Business

Aussies less confident in economy after rate cut: ANZ

by Michael Mehr
9th Jul 2019 10:28 AM

CONSUMER confidence fell over the weekend, an ANZ survey suggests, as people appeared to view the latest cut to the cash rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia as a signal of worsening economic conditions.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index dipped 1.1 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' perception of the economy - including the outlook for the next 12 months - retreating 3.6 per cent and prospects about conditions in the next five years sliding 1.7 per cent.

But the weekly measure of sentiment, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, recorded a 3.7 per cent rise in how people felt about their financial condition compared to a year ago and a 1.3 per cent increase regarding their finances over the next 12 months.

consumer confidence rate cut rba reserve bank

Top Stories

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News More than two million Australians are being urged to check their pay slips to ensure they have received a pay rise.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn