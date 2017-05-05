23°
News

Conditions looking good for fishing's weekend warriors

SNAGGED with Barry Cooder | 5th May 2017 6:00 AM
Ballina's offshore fishos did okay before the latest blow, bagging snapper out on the 32-fathom reefs, amberjack and pearlies on the 48s and spotted mackerel down at Riordans. The reefs off Evans Head have also fished well for mackerel, trag and reds, and should continue to do so when the wind backs off.
Ballina's offshore fishos did okay before the latest blow, bagging snapper out on the 32-fathom reefs, amberjack and pearlies on the 48s and spotted mackerel down at Riordans. The reefs off Evans Head have also fished well for mackerel, trag and reds, and should continue to do so when the wind backs off. Antonio Balaguer soler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE weekend warriors look like being on another winner, with a favourably calm weather window forecast over the next couple of days between these regular southerly bursts.

Last weekend turned out better than the forecasters predicted, with that big southerly event losing its oomph down the coast.

Some decent catches came from the offshore grounds and the beaches, while the estuaries continue to improve as cleaner water moves upstream.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle says the offshore fishos did okay before the latest blow, bagging snapper out on the 32-fathom reefs, amberjack and pearlies on the 48s and spotted mackerel down at Riordans.

The reefs off Evans Head have also fished well for mackerel, trag and reds, and should continue to do so when the wind backs off.

Chopper tailor have been picking up in numbers and size in the surf washes along most of the coast and from now on there should be some bigger greenbacks moving about under cover of darkness.

It's bream time from the beaches, breakwalls and into the lower rivers. Most of the time these fish will be in deeper water than their usual summer haunts.

The water is still warm enough to produce some more tropical by-catch, too. I scored my second silver javelin (spotted grunter) of the season this week, along with endless bigeye trevally, little GTs and moses perch, and I think I briefly connected to a giant herring but that all ended sadly.

There'll be enough run in the tides this week to keep the crabbers interested, with muddies on the move in the Evans, Bruns- wick and Richmond rivers and Emigrant and North creeks.

Brett says the Ballina blackfish are now taking cabbage baits on the run-up tide and prawns and yabbies on the run back, while there are a few along the Evans River breakwalls on cabbage, especially if there's a bit of swell about.

An angler with a big, healthy Australian bass. The annual zero-bag limit closure for bass and estuary perch in all rivers and estuaries is now in place until September 1.
An angler with a big, healthy Australian bass. The annual zero-bag limit closure for bass and estuary perch in all rivers and estuaries is now in place until September 1. Dayne Taylor

Zero bass

THE annual zero-bag limit closure for bass and estuary perch in all rivers and estuaries is now in place until September 1.

Catch and release is permitted but fish must be returned to the water immediately, with the least possible harm.

While most bass anglers these days practise catch and release anyway, the good ol' boys who don't mind a "perch” fillet will just have to look for a feed somewhere else.

Fisheries compliance officers take a dim view of those who flout this law and are usually keen to make an example of anybody they catch.

Baitfish under attack

THE Australian Fisheries Management Authority has more than quadrupled the total allowable catch limit for slimy mackerel for the 2017-18 season, which started this week.

The new take of slimy mackerel in the eastern sub-area will jump from the previous 2630 tonnes to 12,090 tonnes.

The allowable catch for Australian sardines - read blue pilchards - also leaps from 1880 tonnes to 9550 tonnes.

The buzz is that it's because of a proposal for a pair-trawling operation - a large net dragged between two trawlers - to replace the controversial Geelong Star supertrawler that departed Australian waters last year under a cloud.

Sounds like a plan - take the food out of the mouths of bigger fish, whales, dolphins and other marine life and seabirds and turn it into cat food.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  barry cooder fishing advice northern rivers lifestyle northern rivers sport nsw bass fishing snagged column

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Conditions looking good for fishing's weekend warriors

Conditions looking good for fishing's weekend warriors

A FAVOURABLY calm weather window is forecast over the next couple of days between these regular southerly bursts.

Shark net trial: What's the verdict so far?

SHARK NETS: A 3.2m Female White Shark detected at Sharpes Beach net (Ballina). The nets have been in place since Decemebr 2016 on a six-month trial.

Shark net trial is two-thirds fin-ished

Conservationists plea to remove nets before whale deaths

Left to right: Dean Jefferys, Migaloo 2 Foundation; Kathrina Southwell, Australian Seabird Rescue; and Ian Cohen, Ex Greens NSW MP at the Byron Bay Senate shark mitigation hearing.

Humpback whale lives on the line

60 million litres of milk help secure Norco's future

Norco CEO Brett Kelly and Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell.

Contract with supermarket giant extended for nine more years

Local Partners

Conditions looking good for fishing's weekend warriors

A FAVOURABLY calm weather window is forecast over the next couple of days between these regular southerly bursts.

Weekend of speed for kart youngsters

Close racing was a feature of the Young Guns titles at the Lismore Kart Club. PHOTO: COOPER PHOTOGRAPHY

Meeting in Lismore attracts 95 drivers

Kings of Country stars' hits on stage

TRIBUTE: Phillip Bauer (as Johnny Cash), Michael Moore (as Willie Nelson) and Ted Vigil (as John Denver) in Kings of Country 2017.

At Ballina RSL Club tomorrow

Inundation of rotarians for district conference

Local Rotary clubs will be hosting their conference for the area.

The warning has gone out for the Ballina Shire

Prawn Festival no shrimp event

The Ballina Prawn Festival is on this year on November 11.

The 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival has found a new friend

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Popular quiz show Have You Been Paying Attention? returns for fifth season with well-deserved Logies boost.

Anh Do Live in Lennox Head

FUNNY MAN: Comedian, author and painter Ahn Do is bringing a show to Lennox Head.

Stand-up show coming to Lennox

Kings of Country stars' hits on stage

TRIBUTE: Phillip Bauer (as Johnny Cash), Michael Moore (as Willie Nelson) and Ted Vigil (as John Denver) in Kings of Country 2017.

At Ballina RSL Club tomorrow

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

Laws admits a dislike for Princess Diana.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

A &quot;Byron Bush Pavilion&quot; - offering peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!