Concrete truck loses control in Coast hinterland

by Britt Ramsey
6th Jul 2018 8:49 AM

A CONCRETE truck was left stuck between two trees after running off the road in the Gold Coast Hinterland this morning.

Just before 6am, the truck driver has lost control and left the road near Eagle Heights Road and Geissman Drive in Tamborine Mountain.

When QFES arrived, the two occupants were out of the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance attended to treat for injuries.
"The damage to the vehicle caused fuel to leak, nothing extensive, and no hoses or foam was used for the clean up, but crews remained on scene," a QAS spokesman said.

"One truck was used to get the truck off the edge, it appeared to be near a steep drop."

A tow truck was used to remove the vehicle from the trees.

One patient was transported to Gold Coast University hospital in a stable condition, with non-life threatening injuries.

