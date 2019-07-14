Concerns for Tatum amid bizarre video

Channing Tatum has posted a video on social media that is so strange that some fans thought he had died.

The 39-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter in which he talks about his experience using an astrology app called The Pattern and why therapy is important, Fox News reports.

But as the post started trending worldwide, people who tried to open the app found it had crashed.

Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Getty

All these people downloading The Pattern bc of that Channing Tatum vid and now it’s not working and I can’t check it smh 😔 — Hailey Craig (@itshaileycraig) July 12, 2019

Channing Tatum is stuck in my twitter feed help pic.twitter.com/nD59OtbotO — bandit ban (@playboiocean) July 12, 2019

me leaving twitter knowing Channing Tatum is trending because he’s shook about Astrology and not because he’s dead pic.twitter.com/tw8fmNnH5Y — emily (@emilyg177) July 12, 2019



According to the app's description on the App Store, it "is a social network that helps you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level" after you input your birth date and time.

"How do you know what you know about me, Pattern? People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don't even know if I want to know this stuff… I don't know if anybody should know this stuff," Tatum said in the video.

Yo anybody know of this shit and can explain it to me! Cause WTF! pic.twitter.com/4Qhp6gj7IU — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) July 12, 2019



Tatum added that the app was using the same language he said while in therapy.

"I was just in therapy yesterday… yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy… and I just get a notification on my phone this morning. Pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy," he explained.

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J. Picture: Supplied

Tatum has been dating British singer Jessie J after his split with ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018. He shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Dewan.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of the film Step Up. They have one daughter together. Picture: Getty



