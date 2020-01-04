‘Complete and utter stuff up’: Stefanovic’s eventful return

After a year in exile, Karl Stefanovic has made his much-hyped return to Channel 9's The Today Show, but not everything has gone to plan.

A jovial Stefanovic greeted viewers as Nine's returning golden boy is tasked with rescuing the slumping ratings of the breakfast show.

His new pairing with Allison Langdon kicked off two days early on Saturday, as the duo fronted coverage of Australia's bushfire crisis from the Channel 9 studio.

The new look The Today Show line-up. Picture: Channel 9

Stefanovic wasted no time making his mark on the program and making his presence felt among the new The Today Show line-up which includes new sports reporter Alex Cullen.

When Cullen struggled with his first sports report, Stefanovic was quick to call him out.

"He completely and utterly stuffed up his first sports break on the program but right now Alex Cullen joins us," Stefanovic said to general laughter.

Cullen laughed it off, saying "lucky we started on a Saturday" before Langdon chimed in: "he could have let it slide but he has set the standard for the year ahead."

Alex Cullen, new sports reporter on The Today Show. Picture: Channel 9

KARL'S COBWEBS

Fresh from a break at Noosa earlier this week, with his wife Jasmine Yarbrough, Stefanovic appeared wooden at times and admitted to some rustiness.

"Let me tell you this though, at the start of the show, I had so long off last year I had forgotten how to talk," he said.

He soon became the latest of a growing number to stick the boot into Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his handling of Australia's bushfire crisis.

Karl Stefanovic on his The Today Show return. Picture: Channel 9

"No matter which way you look at it, Scott Morrson is under the pump on several fronts," he said.

"Over the past month during this crisis he has shown a lack of ability to lead, to connect with the Australian people who are hurting and who are grieving. This whole crisis is not his fault but from the public point of view the PM has been meandering, lost.

"He needs to step up and take control."