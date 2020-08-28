Menu
Alstonville High School students Ava Greentree, Zoe Fairfull and Brooklyn Bird presenting during Cows for Careers event.
News

Competition helps kids create careers in dairy industry

Adam Daunt
28th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
ALSTONVILLE High School has proven to be top of the class at the annual Cows Create Careers event after their students claimed several awards.

Alstonville High School claimed the Senior First Prize award, the winning senior school award while Zoe Fairfull won a best individual entry.

Cows Create Careers is an annual event which aims to get students engaged about the dairy industry and the opportunities within it.

 

Alstonville High School student Zoe Ball with her award for best individual entry.
Hannah Cashman and Lauren Singh shared the accolades of the senior first prize award and said the experience taught them how to deal with challenges individually.

Ms Cashman said that the virtual learning experience "was very independent and acknowledged that sometimes it was hard to obtain assistance in a virtual space."

Ms Singh remarked that her favourite part of the competition was "the individual challenge to learn at depth and prizes were a good incentive."

 

Lauren Singh (left) and Hannah Cashman (right) as they shared the Senior First Prize award.
Christian Fox said the event had made him consider a possible career within the industry.

Mr Fox said he was "interested in investigating future careers paths and developing more skills and experience in the livestock industry."

Zoe Fairfull said she thought the school's prizemoney would benefit the students further.

"(The) school's receipt of financial rewards was exceptional as it would provide more access to resources to develop the diverse agricultural enterprises on the Alstonville High School agriculture plot."

Lismore Northern Star

