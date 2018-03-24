Menu
Company reveals details behind CQ mine truck collision today

Two coal trucks collided.
Two coal trucks collided. Jim Campbell
vanessa jarrett
by

UPDATE 2PM:

TWO HEAVY vehicle trucks collided at a Central Queensland mine site earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to Callide mine south, near Biloela, around 10.30am..

Callide mine is owned by Batchfire who released a statement through a media spokesman.

"At about 11'clock this morning we had a water truck and a haul truck come into what we found was an unplanned contact at the mine site," the spokesperson said.

"Emergency procedures were immediately implemented and an ambulance was called as a precaution."

"Can report that neither driver was injured, they were both checked out at the scene and they are fine.

"Initial reports that the driver was trapped was probably a misconception, both of the vehicles were large vehicles and had ladder access the contact altered and damaged to the ladder which meant that one of the drivers was unable to leave the cabin of their own free will as there was no ladder."

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said one patient was uninjured and another patient was treated for neck pain on the scene.

It is also understood Queensland Police Service were on scene.

11.40AM: PARAMEDICS have treated two patients after a dump truck collision this morning at a Biloela mine.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews are on scene.

"One patient appears to be uninjured and another patient is being treated for neck pain on the scene," he said.

It is also understood Queensland Police Service are on scene.

11AM: Emergency services responding to a report of a collision believed to involve two 250 tonne dump trucks at a CQ coal mine.

Details are sketchy but it believed the incident took place at Callide Mine South.

A female driver is still in her truck and being treated for injuries at the scene by an on-site doctor and nurse.

The other driver is also in his truck but not injured.

The Queensland Ambulance service is on scene.

More to follow.

Topics:  callide mine editors picks mine safety

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

