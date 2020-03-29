Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Companies keeping buses running across Northern Rivers

Adam Daunt
29th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY transport companies across the Northern Rivers are maintaining their services for local residents.

Community transport is considered an essential service which is allowing local community buses to maintain operations but companies have had to adapt their safety measures.

CDC NSW said in a statement that they are ensuring extra temperature testing of their drivers to pre-empt symptoms while they encourage maintaining social distancing were possible.

Additionally, CDC has provided drivers with hand sanitiser and enhanced the cleaning standards across their fleet.

Hart Services is maintaining its shopping buses for anybody over 65 as well as transporting people to medical appointments. Hart Services is running buses in Lismore everyday and a few days a week in Kyogle and Casino.

Community Transport, which operates the Tweed, Byron and Ballina community buses, was contacted for an update on their services but did not respond, if you may be impacted contact 1300 875 895.

Due to the changing nature of the coronavirus, state health suggests staying up-to-date via companies websites during this time.

ballina byronbay coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirustransport kyogle lismore council northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that people have a lot of questions. We’ve answered 100 of the top ones about the...

        Prison? Or COVID-19 quarantine centre?

        premium_icon Prison? Or COVID-19 quarantine centre?

        News MP weighs in on proposal to re-purpose jail into pandemic facility

        ‘Police will intervene’: those not following health warnings

        premium_icon ‘Police will intervene’: those not following health warnings

        News POLICE are asking people to listen to the health warnings and help reduce the...

        Councils urged to defer rates to ease financial strain

        premium_icon Councils urged to defer rates to ease financial strain

        News MEMBER for Ballina calls on Northern Rivers councils to defer rates to lessen...