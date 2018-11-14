Menu
SAD FAREWELL: A funeral for Emerson and Leisa Purkis will be held on Friday.
News

Community to farewell much-loved mum and daughter

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Nov 2018 5:06 PM

A MUCH-LOVED South Kolan mother and daughter who lost their lives in a crash last week will be farewelled at a funeral on Friday.

Leisa Purkis, 46, and Emerson Purkis, 12, died when their car collided with a truck on the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd on Monday, November 5.

Leisa had been driving Emerson and Emerson's brother, Flynn, to school when the tragedy happened.

Funeral notices for the pair said Leisa would be remembered as "forever beautiful", while little Emerson will be remembered as "forever young".

The family was associated with Western Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club, which has asked members attending the funeral to wear their Wests dress shirts.

"All the Western Suburbs community send out their condolences to Mick and Flynn Purkis and their families at this very sad time," a post on the club's Facebook page said.

Family and friends of Leisa and Emerson are invited to attend the service at Des Allen Funeral Home, 7 Pheobe Crescent, at 10am on Friday.

