Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Community rally behind family after heartbreaking news

Jenna Thompson
6th Oct 2020 10:00 AM

A YAMBA couple have been overwhelmed by community support after being dealt a devastating blow.

Last month, Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods owners Adam and Bec Bowen shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

"As most of you are aware Adam has experienced a number of medical episodes which has resulted in the closure of our delicatessen. He recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour that is sadly terminal," the post said.

"We have made the decision as a family to spend what time we have left together. As a result the Delicatessen will be up for sale."

Since learning of the news, residents and customers across the Clarence Valley have come to their aid.

 

YAMBA! ❤️Adam and I already knew we were moving to a special place but the overwhelming support for not only our...

Posted by Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods on Friday, 25 September 2020

 

A GoFundMe page has been created with all proceeds going directly to the family so they "can focus on making cherished memories … and Adam's beautiful wife can concentrate on her family's well being at this heartbreaking moment in their lives."

Over $5,000 has already been raised since launching over the October Long Weekend.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here

brain tumour business for sale cancer coastal views gofundme page yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local botanicals used for international cosmetics industry

        Premium Content Local botanicals used for international cosmetics industry

        News THE Ballina Shire company has revealed plans for expansion and a strategy to ensure they can keep up with demand.

        NICK OF TIME: How much time will be saved on new Pac H’way?

        Premium Content NICK OF TIME: How much time will be saved on new Pac H’way?

        News We detail how much time each stage will take off the trip south

        Invasive weed found on the Northern Rivers for first time

        Premium Content Invasive weed found on the Northern Rivers for first time

        News THE invasive weed that can cause severe health reactions in humans and animals.

        'TRULY MAGICAL': Killer whales clearly visible from shore

        Premium Content 'TRULY MAGICAL': Killer whales clearly visible from shore

        News Whale watching tour got up close, but orcas also spotted from land