Community organisations share $80K for disaster resilience

The Nimbin Community Centre celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

The Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF) has announced $236,000 in funding to help local community organisations to recover from recent crises and build resilience in the face of future disasters.

Out of that number, $80,000 went to programs to support Northern NSW communities to resolve past crisis and face future disasters, plus $29,000 for the arts.

The full list of organisations benefited is:

Arts Culture

• Byron Youth Theatre: $7,000 - 'Our Home Holiday Town' Byron Youth Theatre and SCU will create an original production that will tour local schools in the region and provide two public performances.

• Creative Mullum: $4,500 - Support the restaging of Ingenuity Festival 2021

• Creative Caldera: $10,000 - Murwillumbah Arts Trail 2021.

Heather McCelland, Carol Easton, Rachael Arkell, Di anna White, Di Johansson and Chris Mellor are part of the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2019.

• Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA): $5,000 - 'Flow': A contemporary retelling of ancestral stories around culture, land and water.

Disaster Recovery, Preparedness the Environment

• Resilient Byron: $10,000 - 'Resilient Communities' - An education program that engages the community to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience.

• Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers: $6,850 - Fire trailer to spray flying foxes in heat events.

Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers Sue Higgins, Ted Baker and Lorraine Black in 2018.

• Thrive 2482/It Takes a Town: $9,103 - Side by Side. This project will create small-scale networks across communities in the 2484, that are most at risk of fire and flood.

• Friends of Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens: $4,422 - Improving water delivery to the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens.

• The Shed of Hope: $6,000 - This project will provide food hampers, using the opportunity to ask "Are you OK?" to members of the Tabulam community.

• Nymboida Community Groups: $3,350 - This project will provide support to two new volunteers to re-establish the Growers' Market and Village Newsletter.

• Nimbin Community Centre: $4,669 - The project will ensure water security for grounds and gardens during water restrictions associated with drought.

• Shara Community Garden: $5,214 - Water storage to build better drought and water efficiency resilience for a local community garden in North Ocean Shores.

• Richmond Landcare: $6,436 - A post bushfire recovery project for North Coast wildlife habitats, having installed 50 nest boxes in bushfire impacted areas.

• Coaldale Barrets Creek Memorial Hall: $10,000 - Refurbishment of kitchen facilities to use for the community in times of crisis.

• Container of Dreams: $10,000 - Rapid Response Disaster Relief Mobile Accommodation Units.

• Glenreagh Heartstar: $3,095 - Equipment for emergency relief co-ordination.

The full list of grant recipients in other areas can be found here.

NRCF Chair John Callanan announcing the 2021 Recovery & Resilience Grant Recipients.

NRCF Chair John Callanan said the need for such funding is an important issue in Northern NSW.

"Local community groups are in a unique position to respond directly to community need - and this Grants Program acknowledges the challenges these groups are currently facing," he said.

"They clearly need support - nearly 60 groups applied," said John. "These small grants bridge gaps in Government funding and support their operations by funding essential and innovative projects and critical pieces of infrastructure, that will help communities across all seven local government areas of the Northern Rivers."