Community group opposed to dam makes public debut

ACTION: The group’s stall at The Channon Markets on Sunday.

A COMMUNITY group opposed to a possible dam in Dunoon have continued their push to raise public awareness surrounding the issue.

The proposed Dunoon Dam is part of Rous County Council’s Future Water Project 2060.

The 50 gigalitre dam has caused controversy, with the group concerned about the project’s impacts on sacred Aboriginal sights and The Channon gorge.

The group help a stall at The Channon Markets on Sunday, the first time they held an official activity.

“Our goal (...) is to raise awareness about the proposed dam that is located just as close to The Channon as it is to Dunoon … people need to be aware that it’s happening here, it’s like (800m) from the bridge near here,” Terri Nicholson said.

“Our aim is to raise awareness and for people to realise that there are a suite of alteratives, proven alternatives, as opposed to a destructive dam.”

NO DAM: The group is asking Rous County Council to explore other options.

The group is urging the public and Rous County Council to investigate alterative water conservation methods.

“Some of the alternatives are strong demand management, use purified, recycled water, water tanks to name a few,” Ms Nicholson said.

On Friday, the proposal’s submission timeline was extended until September 9 by Rous County Council for the public to have their say.

“Thankfully, we’ve had an extension on that, which is so important due to COVID-19, we can’t have the face-to-face community sessions, so it is really important the community gets to know what’s happening and have their say,” Ms Nicholson said.

The store attracted many passers-by throughout the morning, displaying interest in proceedings.

“It is really encouraging to have people be so interested in what’s happening because it has an impact beyond the location … it has an impact for the whole region.”

